Hungary boosts Russian pipe gas purchases by 26% in 5M 2025

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Hungary scaled up Russian pipe gas purchases by 26% in January - May 2025 and took the lead among EU countries by this indicator, according to Eurostat data and TASS estimates.

The EU imported Russian pipe gas to the amount of 408 mln euro in May 2025. The TurkStream gas pipeline remains today the only active route for Russian gas deliveries to Europe. Hungary (239 mln euro) and Greece (106 mln euro) were the top buyers.

Slovakia’s gas payments returned to the level of 46 mln euro after the record low 141,000 euro paid in February. Earlier reports aid that Slovakia may receive more than 1.5 bln cubic meters of gas via Hungary, which is importing itself the bulk of the fuel from Russia. Slovakia encountered gas supply problems after Ukraine halted fuel transit from Russia via the country.

The European Union paid 2.55 bln euro for Russian pipe gas in total in January - May 2025. Main buyers were Hungary (1.3 bln euro), Greece (678 mln euro), Slovakia (310 mln euro) and Italy (205 mln euro).