Turkey, Russia develop roadmap for trade and economic relations

ANKARA, June 27. /TASS/. Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Bolat announced that during the session of the Joint Russian-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission held in Moscow, the two sides discussed the full range of trade and economic relations and developed a roadmap for their further development.

"We held the 19th Term Meeting of Turkish-Russian Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation (JEC), which I execute the co-chairmanship with the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation H.E. Alexander Novak today in Moscow. … At the end of the Meeting, we signed the JEC Protocol covering all these topics to be a roadmap for Turkiye-Russia trade and economic relations," Bolat wrote on social media platform X.

He added that the commission’s work covered assessments on topics such as "the global economy, bilateral trade and economic relations, energy, agriculture, contracting, environment, education, and transport."