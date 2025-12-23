Sanctions against Rosatom not affecting plant construction in Uzbekistan

BOGDON, December 23. /TASS/. Potential sanctions against Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom will not affect implementation of the nuclear power plant project in Uzbekistan, Project Director and Vice President of Atomstroiexport, an engineering arm of Rosatom, told reporters.

"Rosatom has already localized for itself all the critical elements of the plant, therefore this [possible introduction of sanctions against the corporation - TASS] will not affect the nuclear plant and construction in any way," Pavel Bezrukov said.

Russia has been under Western sanctions for a very long period of time thus far, he added.