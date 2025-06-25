Russian locomotives serve successfully on foreign railways

ST. PETERSBURG, June 25. /TASS/. Russian locomotives produced by TMH company are successfully operating on railways of foreign countries and meet all the requirements of the customers, TMH Deputy CEO and LotoTech company CEO Andrey Vlasenko told TASS in an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Apart from the Russian market where domestically produced locomotives are mainly in service with Russian Railways and industrial sector plants, locomotives produced by TMH are being supplied abroad to operate on railways of such countries as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, the Republic of Belarus, and others," Vlasenko said.

Locomotives manufactured by TMH are in service in different geographic regions and climatic specificities of operating conditions are addressed in their design, the senior executive noted.