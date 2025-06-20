Trade turnover between Russia, Bahrain up 15% in Q1 2025 — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Mutual trade indicators between Russia and Bahrain surged by 15% in the first quarter of 2025 and mutual investments were directed to more than thirty projects, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the National Security Adviser to the King of Bahrain, on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"The positive trend of mutual trade surfaced in the first quarter of this year. Indicators grew by 15% as compared to the like period of 2024," the Russian leader said.

"Businesslike, partnership relations have been established between sovereign funds and I strongly expect that it would give a good result. For the time being, joint investments were directed to more than thirty projects in the most different areas," Putin added.