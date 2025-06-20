Russia plans to gradually increase production of aircraft — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia plans to gradually increase the annual production of SJ-100 planes to 20 and MS-21 - to 36 with the possibility for further increase if there is demand, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Once the certification is complete, we plan to gradually increase production of planes - to 20 SJ-100 and 36 MS-21 annually, with the possibility for further increase if there is demand from air carriers," he said.

According to the minister 23 MS-21 planes are currently at various stages of completion at the production in Irkutsk.

Also, a total of 23 serially produced SJ-100 planes are at various stages of completion in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, the minister added.

By late 2025 a new complex roadmap for the development of Russia’s aircraft making industry is expected to be published, Alikhanov said.

According to earlier reports, serial production of MS-21 and SJ-100 fighter jets is expected to be launched in 2026.

