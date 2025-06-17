US business representatives to attend St. Petersburg Economic Forum — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. US business representatives will be present at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters, replying to a question from TASS.

"American representatives will be present there. Frankly speaking, I don’t know the [representation] level as of now but these will be business representatives," the Kremlin aide said, responding to a question about whether an American delegation will attend the forum.

As the materials suggest, the forum’s program envisages 21 business dialogues, including with the United States.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will run on June 18-21 under the theme: "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The thematic zone ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.