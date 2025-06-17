Parallel imports in January-April 2025 fall threefold compared to 2022 to $2.5 bln a month

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The volume of parallel imports in January-April 2025 fell threefold compared to 2022, to $2.5 billion per month, Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov on RBC-TV ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"If we compare it with 2022, then, of course, the volumes were significantly higher. Comparing with the period January-April of this year, the volume was about $2.5 billion (per month - TASS). If we compare it with 2022, the volumes decreased threefold," he said.

Manturov added that the approaches to adjusting the parallel import list are maintained, and the Industry and Trade Ministry will make changes approximately once a quarter, gradually removing foreign brands from it as Russian manufacturers of similar products reach sufficient volumes and competitive quality.

"The mechanisms have not changed. We will continue to update these lists," he said.

Earlier in April, the Industry and Trade Ministry significantly reduced the list of goods permitted for import via parallel import, in the segment of cosmetics, and left only brands of medicinal products there.

