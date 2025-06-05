Clean Arctic environmental project plans missions in Yakutia's six districts

YAKUTSK, June 5. /TASS/. The Clean Arctic federal project will organize missions in Yakutia's six Arctic districts in 2025, the regional government's press service said.

"Volunteers will work in Tiksi (the Bulunsky District), in the village of Batagai and the village of Ese-Khaya (the Verkhoyansky District), the village of Saskylakh (the Anabarsky District0, the village of Chokurdakh (the Allaikhovsky District), the village of Nizhneyansk (the Ust-Yansky District), Chersky (the Nizhnekolymsky District)," the press service quoted deputy head of the region's government Olga Balabkina as saying.

Yakutia has been participating in the Clean Arctic project since 2021. "Eliminating the accumulated environmental damage is acute. About 5 million tons of scrap metal have remained in Arctic districts since Soviet times. In 2025, we are increasing the number of settlements [participating in the project]," she said.

Another challenge, she continued, is to transport the collected scrap metal due to the lack of roads, short navigation and short-term winter snow roads. Over four seasons in Yakutia, Clean Arctic's volunteers have collected in the region 1,600 tons of scrap metal and cleaned more than 35 hectares of land.

The Clean Arctic project began in 2021. Captain of the 50 Let Pobedy nuclear-powered Arctic-class icebreaker Dmitry Lobusov, and Gennady Antokhin, Captain on FESCO’s ships from 1982 to 2012, are the project’s authors. Clean Arctic has developed into a platform uniting public and volunteer organizations, scientists, governors and businesses. The project's partners are Nornickel, Rosatom, Phosagro and RZD.