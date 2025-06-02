Russian Railways to develop multimedia system for high-speed trains

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian Railways plan to shift to a single standard of entertainment services provision for passengers, Deputy CEO Evgeny Charkin told reporters on the sidelines of the Digitalization of Industrial Russia (CIPR) conference.

"We will definitely move to a single standard of providing entertainment services for our clients," Charkin said. The company is integrating and introducing the common standard for the portal effective in long-haul trains and services in the Sapsan trains, he noted. "Accordingly, this covers the entire range of services we offer to passengers, including, naturally, the multimedia content. We are working very closely with leading Russian providers of the multimedia content. Our next task is to develop and adapt multimedia services for the high-speed railway then," the senior manager noted.

The company set itself the task of making provision of the multimedia content as the multimedia standard, so that passengers can use it irrespective of trains taken. "We will seek after making the interface convenient and standard for our clients," Charkin added.

The 10th Digitalization of Industrial Russia (CIPR) conference is being held in Nizhny Novgorod from June 2 to 5. TASS is the general information agency of the conference.