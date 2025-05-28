Investments in Russia’s port infrastructure could reach $30.02 bln over 10 years

SIRIUS /Federal Territory/, May 28. /TASS/. Investments in the development of port infrastructure in Russia over the next 10 years could reach 2.4 trillion rubles ($30.02 bln), according to General Director of VTB Infrastructure Holding Anton Novikov.

"We are closely monitoring the development of port infrastructure and see that over the next decade, the investment market capacity here is approximately 2.3-2.4 trillion rubles, if we speak about maritime port infrastructure in general. Specifically, regarding the Azov-Black Sea basin, it is around 400 bln rubles," Novikov stated.

According to him, the current share of cargo turnover through the southern seaports of the country reaches 35%.