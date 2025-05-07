Malaysia studies opportunities for trade with Russia, Brazil — PM

TOKYO, May 7. /TASS/. Malaysian authorities are exploring new opportunities of trading with Russia and Brazil amid customs duties introduced by the United States, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on the X social network.

"The government [of Malaysia] follows a cautious and prudent approach to solving the issue of tariffs introduced by the United States," the prime minister said. "The government is also exploring new trade opportunities with Russia and Brazil, whose economies are actively developing, as part of efforts to diversify the country’s export market," Ibrahim noted.

Such approach corresponds to the economic strategy of Malaysia aimed at resilience of international trade and an increase in foreign direct investments, the prime minister stressed.