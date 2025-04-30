Thailand ready to invigorate negotiations on free trade agreement with EAEU — MFA

BANGKOK, April 30. /TASS/. Thailand is ready to invigorate the negotiation process on the issue of concluding an agreement on a free trade zone with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

"During my fruitful negotiations with Russia, another major BRICS player, I expressed Thailand’s wish to move ahead in the negotiations on a free trade zone with EAEU, <…>. Of course, the current situation and the area of global trade was one of the key topics, on which we shared views. I confirmed Thailand’s commitment to protecting the multisided trade system based on rules, with the WTO in its center, and continuing constructive interaction with all parties for search of solutions in the future," he wrote on social network X.

EAEU is an international integration economic association, with Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan being its members. Cuba, Moldova, and Uzbekistan have been provided an observer status.