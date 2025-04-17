Vologda's governor suggests organizing cargo corridor via Arkhangelsk, Northern Sea Route

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Vologda Region's Governor Georgy Filimonov suggested organizing a permanent transport corridor via the port of Arkhangelsk and the Northern Sea Route (NSR), pointing to the interest in it from Vologda timber producers and the region's Chinese counterparts. The governor posted this idea on Telegram following a meeting of governors at Russia's Foreign Ministry.

"We've discussed international cooperation, including between our region and provinces of the People's Republic of China. I have raised the issue of logistics for products of the timber industry, metallurgical industry, agriculture and chemical sector from the Vologda Region via the port of Arkhangelsk and the Northern Sea Route to ease the cargo flow along the Eastern Polygon, to speed up deliveries and to have a year-round transport corridor for products from the Vologda Region to China and Southeast Asian countries. It is of high demand from our counterparts," the governor wrote.

The official also commented on the upcoming commissioning of the Vologda - Shanghai container route. "We are building up exports, developing relations with governments of Shaanxi, Jiangsu, Hunan, and Heilongjiang Provinces. The Russian Trade Representation in China has opened the position of the Vologda Region's trade representative," he added.

The Vologda Region's foreign trade in 2024 amounted to $3 billion 860 million, including exports worth $3 billion 40 million, and imports of more than $800 million, the governor said in March. The region's biggest export partners are Belarus, India, Mexico, Brazil and China. Imports come from Belarus, China, Turkey and India.