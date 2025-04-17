Qatar proud of level of investment cooperation with Russia — Emir

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Qatar is proud of the level of investment cooperation with Russia, which has been recently reached, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We are very proud of the level of investment cooperation, which we managed to reach, including in the area of healthcare and pharmaceutical production," Qatar’s Emir said.

Doha "rates high the level of relations with Russia, there are plans to discuss and implement some projects in the near future, as well as sign a number of agreements," he added.

The Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has arrived on an official visit to Moscow for talks with President Putin. The Kremlin press service said earlier that the leaders would discuss pressing issues related to bilateral cooperation, with a focus on trade, economic, and humanitarian relations. Minister of state at the Qatari Foreign Ministry Mohammed Al-Khulaifi told TASS earlier that Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani planned to discuss the situations in Syria, Gaza, and Ukraine with Putin.