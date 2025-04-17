China demands US stop blackmail and coercion policy, says Ministry of Commerce

BEIJING, April 17. /TASS/. China insists that the United States abandon its tariff-based blackmail policy, the spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce He Yongqian said, adding that China is ready for dialogue only on equal terms.

"The unilateral tariff hikes were initiated entirely by the US. To untie the bell, you need the person who tied the bell. We urge the US to immediately stop its maximum pressure tactics, coercion, and blackmail, and resolve differences through equal dialogue based on mutual respect," she stated.

The ministry representative confirmed maintaining working-level contacts with American counterparts. "China’s position has always been clear: we remain open to economic and trade consultations with the US," He emphasized.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not present on the list. Baseline tariffs of 10% came into force on April 5, while individual levies on countries became effective on April 9. That said, on April 9, Trump announced suspension of additional import tariffs imposed on a reciprocal basis for a number of countries and territories for 90 days. The White House explained that the pause was related to trade negotiations, adding that during this period, a universal tariff of 10% will be in effect.

Concurrently, the US president raised tariffs on Chinese products to 125%. Considering the rate of 20% imposed earlier for allegedly insufficient efforts by the governments of Canada, China, and Mexico in their fight against the fentanyl smuggling into the United States, the tariff on goods from China currently totals 145%.