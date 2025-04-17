Russia to initiate major logistics projects with Qatar — Kremlin

DOHA, April 17. /TASS/. Russia sees potential for growth of collaboration with Qatar in the sectors of energy, industry, and transportation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the two nations could embark on significant joint logistics projects in the near future.

When commenting on the visit of Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Moscow in an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), Peskov noted "the encouraging trends of strengthening and expanding cooperation between the two countries," adding that the visit would boost the development of partnership relations between Russia and Qatar.

"We have strong prospects for enhancement of mutually beneficial trade cooperation in such areas as energy, agriculture, and industry," the spokesman said. "We hope that major joint logistics projects will be launched in the near future, as well as collaboration in the transport sector will be expanded overall, since a solid foundation for investment has already been created between the two countries," he added.

Peskov also mentioned the successful partnership between the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Qatar’s sovereign fund Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), saying that Moscow "is prepared for the signing of more significant bilateral documents."

The Emir of Qatar has arrived on an official visit to Moscow. The flight carrying the Qatari leader, accompanied by a large delegation, landed at Vnukovo Airport. Later Thursday, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin press service said earlier that the leaders would discuss pressing issues related to bilateral cooperation, with a focus on trade, economic, and humanitarian relations. Minister of state at the Qatari Foreign Ministry Mohammed Al-Khulaifi told TASS earlier that Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani planned to discuss the situations in Syria, Gaza, and Ukraine with President Putin.