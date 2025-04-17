Trade turnover between Japan, Russia down 9.4% to $8.2 bln in 2024 financial year

TOKYO, April 17. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Japan and Russia fell by 9.41% in 2024 financial year (April 1, 2024 - March 31, 2025) to 1.17 trillion yen ($8.2 bln at the current exchange rate), according to TASS’ calculations based on data released by the Japanese finance ministry.

Exports from Japan to Russia lost 1.2% in the reporting period, while imports decreased by 12.3%. In March 2025, trade turnover between the two countries rose by 8.56% to 117.2 bln yen ($827 mln). March exports from Japan to Russia climbed by 47.6% year-on-year, while imports slipped by 4.3%.

Among the main items imported from Russia were traditionally LNG (63.9% of total imports), seafood (15.2%), and non-ferrous metals (10.8%). Transport vehicles made up the bulk of exports from Japan to Russia (66.2%).