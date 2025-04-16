WTO seeks to mitigate negative impact of US policy on vulnerable states — Russian envoy

GENEVA, April 16. /TASS/. The WTO’s leadership is calling on WTO countries to help mitigate negative impact of the current situation in world trade on the most vulnerable members of the organization, Russia’s Permanent Representative with WTO Nikolay Platonov told TASS.

He was speaking after bilateral technical consultations held on Wednesday with Chairman of the WTO General Council Saqer bin Abdullah Al-Moqbel.

According to the Russian official, the head of the WTO General Council assured him that the WTO "is very concerned about the current situation in world trade, characterized by the growing use of unilateral restrictive measures."

"The organization is particularly concerned about the impact of these measures on the most vulnerable economies within WTO that do not have the ability to apply retaliatory restrictions," the official said.

As the diplomat noted, the WTO believes that the efforts of its members should primarily be aimed "at curbing the negative impact of such actions" on the least developed economies that are members of WTO.

On April 2, Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not on this list. Universal tariffs of 10% came into effect on April 5, individual ones - on April 9.

On April 9, Trump suspended the individual import duties imposed on some countries and territories for 90 days. The White House explained that during the pause, trade negotiations would take place, during which a "universal tariff of 10%" will be in effect.

Meanwhile, the US President raised tariffs on Chinese products to 125%. Taking into account the previously imposed tariff of 20% for the allegedly insufficient efforts of the governments of Canada, China and Mexico to combat fentanyl smuggling to the US, the total duty on goods from China currently reaches 145%.