Europe resumes proactive gas injection to UGS amid warm weather

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Europe has resumed proactive gas injection to underground gas storages (UGS) amid warmer weather but the offtake from them in April is still a half higher than a year earlier, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

The total level of gas reserves in UGS of countries of the region is 42% lower than the value of the last year. Europe at the same time is importing liquefied natural gas at a record high pace in April.

The withdrawal rate in April turns out to be 48% higher than a year earlier. The injection rate is 14% lower. The total volume of fuel in UGS amounts to 39 bln cubic meters of gas at present, down 42% against the prior year.

The heating season in Europe ended on March 29. The average gas purchase price in Europe is about $467 per 1,000 cubic meters in March and around $416 per 1,000 cubic meters in April.