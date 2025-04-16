Premier, Yappy, other companies to be under Rutube brand

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Premier online movie theater, Yappy short-form videos app and some other IT companies in the digital segment of Gazprom-Media holding will be merged under the national video hosting Rutube brand, Deputy CEO of Gazprom-Media Sergey Kosinsky told reporters.

In particular, the Yappy brand will be transformed into Rutube Shorts, and the online movie theater will operate under the Rutube Premier title.

"We plan to start consolidating all our digital assets under the Rutube umbrella brand towards the end of the year. This will include Premier and Yappy services and some other IT companies of the digital function, dealing with the support of core services of the holding," the deputy CEO said.

Names of the services are tentative thus far, Kosinsky noted. Digital assets of Gazprom-Media were also integrated in a single subscription last year. "We will continue working this year on developing a unique cross-platform technology brand," he added.