Indonesia, Russia agree to deepen cooperation in digital technologies

TOKYO, April 16. /TASS /. Indonesia and Russia agreed to deepen strategic cooperation in the sphere of communications and digital technologies, Indonesia’s Deputy Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs Nezar Patria said after the meeting with Russian Deputy Minister for Digital Development Andrey Zarenin.

"We are open to cooperation in various possibilities, including telecommunications, digital ecosystems, e-commerce, postal services, and emerging technologies," Patria said, cited by the Antara news agency.

The deputy minister also expressed his hope that the countries will continue bilateral cooperation in the media industry sphere for the purpose of facilitating the information exchange and digital skills development. "We hope this meeting can generate an initiative to create an MoU [memorandum of understanding - TASS] between Indonesia and Russia to emphasize the commitment to digital development and also the media," he added.