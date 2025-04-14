Travelers first time get to Severnaya Zemlya archipelago driving serial wheeled vehicles

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The Russian Arctic Expedition, dedicated to the Northern Sea Route's 500th anniversary, for the first time got from Salekhard to the Severnaya Zemlya archipelago driving serial wheeled vehicles, the Pro Travel team's press service said.

"The Russian Arctic Expedition has traveled from Salekhard to the northernmost point of Eurasia's mainland, Cape Chelyuskin, and for the first time in history has driven serial wheeled vehicles to the Severnaya Zemlya archipelago - to the Bolshevik Island," the press service said. "The team has crossed the Vilkitsky Strait and became the world's first expedition to travel from the Eurasia continent to the Severnaya Zemlya archipelago driving serial wheeled vehicles. The all-terrain vehicles are manufactured in Russia's Kurgan."

The Pro Travel team, featuring 11 people, installed 12 information signs to mark the most important milestones of the great northern route: von Toll expedition's sites, Rusanov expedition's locations, Nordenskiold signs, Kolchak's sign, Papanin's house, remains of Amundsen's stone hut, and other iconic locations along the Northern Sea Route.

Earlier, Arctic traveler and researcher Bogdan Bulychev said the Russian Arctic historical project would cover ten unique locations, discovered by Arctic explorers, and would be dedicated to the 500th anniversary of the Northern Sea Route and the 80th anniversary of Victory (in World War II).

Severnaya Zemlya is the Krasnoyarsk Region's northernmost point and the last great geographical discovery on the planet. On September 4, 2023, the archipelago celebrated the 110th anniversary.

About the expedition

The Russian Arctic. Following Great Discoverers historical expedition continues from March to April, 2025, in the Yamal, Krasnoyarsk, Taimyr, Yakutia and Magadan Regions. The objective is to promote polar explorers, preserve the history of the Arctic's discoveries and to attract interest to the Arctic.

The expedition's organizer is the Pro Travel expedition center, which in 2024, with the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin, implemented the Russia 360 project, where the team was the first in history to travel around Russia along its borders.

The project is supported by Yuri Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, and by Alexey Chekunkov, Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic. The project's partners are the Rosatom State Corporation, the government of the Magadan Region, and the Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic.