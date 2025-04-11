Russian stock indices up as main trading session on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russian stock indices grew at the beginning of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange, the yuan is weakening against the ruble, according to the trading data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices grew by 2.31% to 2,828.07 and 1,047.93 points, respectively.

The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate fell by 4.9 kopecks compared to the closing level of the previous trades - to 11.48 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index was growing and was at 2,833.05 points (+2.49%), the RTS index was 1,049.77 points (+2.49%). Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate accelerated its decline to 11.4475 rubles (-8.15 kopecks).

The MOEX index with an additional code (IMOEX2) at the opening of the morning trading session grew by 0.19% and was at 2,769.43 points, according to trading platform data as of 07:00 a.m. Moscow time.

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros from June 13, 2024 due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.