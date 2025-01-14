Head of Crimea says 1,269 participants of free economic zone implement investment projects

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. More than 1,200 participants of the free economic zone implement investment projects in the Republic of Crimea now, head of the republic Sergey Aksyonov told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on social and economic development of the region.

"There are 1,269 participants of the free economic zone today, with 102 [agreements] concluded this year alone," he said.

Investments are on the rise in such sectors as tourism, industry and agriculture, Aksyonov added.