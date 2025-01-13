Russia to allocate $684 mln for purchases of currency, gold from January 15 to February 6

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry will allocate 70.2 bln rubles ($684.7 mln) for purchases of foreign currency and gold within the fiscal rule from January 15 to February 6, with daily purchases equaling 4.1 bln rubles ($39.9 mln), the ministry said in a statement.

From December 6 to January 14 the Finance Ministry planned to allocate 114.4 bln rubles for purchases of foreign currency and gold within the fiscal rule, with daily purchases equaling 5.4 bln rubles.