Kazakhstan ready to boost volumes of oil supplies to Germany via Druzhba oil pipeline

ASTANA, October 31. /TASS/. The Kazakh authorities are ready to boost the volumes of oil supplies to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline, the republic’s Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev told reporters.

"This will largely depend on requests directly from the plant [in the city of] Schwedt in Germany and on whether we will be able to ensure transit through the territory of the Russian Federation. Overall, we are ready to boost those volumes on the Kazakh side, there are suppliers interested in supplying oil in this direction," he said when asked about a possible increase in supplies of Kazakh oil to Germany.

At the moment, Kazakhstan plans to supply 1.2 mln tons of oil to Germany in 2025, which is the level of this year, the minister said. "We’ve been informed about the German side’s intention to increase the volumes. Specific volumes will be defined only after we receive requests directly from producing plants," he said.

Earlier reports said that the operator KazTransOil planned to transport up to 1.2 mln tons of Kazakh oil through the Transneft trunk pipeline system for delivery to Germany this year, up from 993,000 tons in 2023.

In March 2024, Satkaliyev said that the ministry had a request from German companies to increase oil supplies to Germany via Druzhba to 2 mln tons, adding that the Ministry of Energy held consultations on the issue.