MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Tuesday in the green, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index surged by 0.96% to 2,599.66 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.86% to 841.45 points.

The yuan moved down by 0.29% to 13.54 rubles.