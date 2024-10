MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Gold futures with delivery in December 2024 are all-time high and traded above $2,783 per Troy ounce, according to data of Comex, a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The precious metal price gained 1.02% to as much as $2,784 per Troy ounce.

Prices retreated later to $2,782.6 per Troy ounce, up 0.97%.