Yandex revenue up 36% in Q3 to $2.8 bln

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Total revenue of International Public Joint Stock Company (IPJSC) Yandex, the parent entity of Yandex after restructuring, under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) increased by 36% in Q3 2024 year-on-year to 276.8 bln rubles ($2.8 bln), the company reported.

Adjusted net profit of the group climbed 2.2-fold to 25.1 bln rubles ($258 mln). Adjusted EBITDA grew by 66% to 54.7 bln rubles ($562 mln) with margins totaling 19.8%.

The company also maintained its outlook on growth of revenue for 2024 at 38-40% and on adjusted EBITDA at 170-175 bln rubles.