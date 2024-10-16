Household inflation expectations up to 13.4% in October

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian households’ inflation expectations for a year reached 13.4% in October, having increased by 0.9 percentage points compared with September, according to a survey by InFOM for the Bank of Russia.

In September, households’ inflation expectations totaled 12.5%, down compared with August (12.9%) and slightly up compared with July (12.4%).

Meanwhile, observed inflation amounted to 15.3% in October and 14.4% in September.

Observed inflation rose from 12.9% to 13.7% in October among those having savings and to 16.6% from 15.6% in September among those having no savings.

Expected inflation grew from 11.2% to 12.1% in October among those having savings and from 13.3% to 15% among those with no savings

The survey was held from September 30 to October 10, 2024 among at least 2,000 adult respondents in 105 settlements in 55 Russian regions.