Rosgeo ready to prospect for hydrocarbons in Equatorial Guinea

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Rosgeo is ready to perform comprehensive exploration of hydrocarbons in the transit area of Equatorial Guinea’s continental shelf and onshore prospecting for solid mineral resources, the Russian geological holding said.

The company offered integrated offshore geophysical studies in the transit area, including gravimetric exploration, 2D and 3D seismic studies and reprocessing of seismic archive data to Equatorial Guinea, with dozens of oil and gas fields already found in its offshore area, Rosgeo noted.

"The objective of offered work is to update borders and thickness of the Rio Muni sedimentary basin, geographic linking of the transit zone of the water area with deep-water and onshore regions, finding and localizing new hydrocarbon promising licensing targets attractive for investments," the company added.

Russia’s international reserves up 3.26% in September — Central Bank
Currency reserves gained 2.14% and totaled $433.973 bln during September
Israel says 14,000 terrorists eliminated in Gaza Strip
The Israeli military may also have wiped out another 3,000 terrorists
Orban says his country 'will not surrender' to Brussels, world powers, migrants
Hungarian Prime Minister also praised Italian deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini, saying that in Hungary he was seen as a hero for securing Italy's borders and protecting Europe
Russian troops liberate Grodovka community in Donbass region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 410 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Realities for settlement in Ukraine have changed significantly — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat said that "the issue of the day should be ending the conflict, not establishing a ceasefire"
Russian Marines evacuate 20 people from liberated Obukhovka in Kursk Region
The serviceman added that mainly elderly people remained in the village
Government involvement in Nord Stream blasts undeniable, says Russian envoy
Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stressed that "it’s the basic desire of the masterminds and perpetrators of the crime to cover up their tracks and mislead investigators"
Israel only understands language of force, must be stopped, Iranian diplomat says
According to Kazem Jalali, Israel has created a dangerous situation for regional players
Press review: Israeli reprisal against Iran looms and Iraq bets on Russia amid US exit
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 3rd
Israeli Air Force attacks Hamas command centers in central Gaza Strip — army
IDF said that Shuhada al-Aqsa hospital were used to plan and execute attacks
Russia’s drone industry needs to crush enemy Ukraine — expert
"This year, the main goal of the Dronnitsa meeting is to search for ways to achieve systemic superiority over the enemy and create a consistent industry that will outstrip this enemy both in terms of quality and quantity," Alexander Lyubimov said
SCO, OSCE, CICA find no violations in Kazakhstan’s NPP vote
Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vasilenko drew attention to the fact that more than 200 foreign journalists took part in covering the voting process.
Kiev seeks to ease national legislation on chemical control
The official noted that chlorine is used in the production of toxic chemicals, and its uncontrolled circulation would enable Kiev to use it for unlawful purposes
Uganda gives US ambassador three days to leave country
According to Ugandan Armed Forces Commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba, William Popp engaged in activities that are inconsistent with his diplomatic status
Israeli army attacks Jenin in West Bank — news agency
The military, accompanied by military vehicles and bulldozers, stormed the eastern part of the city towards the Halima Saadia and Al-Bayader neighborhoods
Man-made emergency situation introduced in Crimea’s Feodosia in wake of fire at oil depot
Traffic was suspended on two streets in downtown Feodosia
IDF reveals number of enemy projectiles, drones launched toward Israel in past year
According to the Israeli military, around 13,200 projectiles were fired from the Gaza Strip and 12,400 from Lebanon
Lebanon shells Israel’s northern regions, firing some 20 projectiles — army
According to the army press service, shortly before midnight, "about five projectiles" from Lebanon were fired toward Haifa and its environs
RUSADA reports 27 cases of 'availability for testing' rule violations in September
Since the start of the year, RUSADA inspectors registered cases of violations of the ‘availability for testing’
Court in Moscow hands down lengthy prison sentence to 72-year-old US mercenary Hubbard
The court also ordered 142,000 hryvnias ($3,400) confiscated from the defendant and paid to the Russian state
Ukrainian conflict can end in 15 days without Western support for Kiev — Borrell
In that case, Russian President Vladimir Putin would have achieved his goals, the EU top diplomat said
Surprise was ‘key factor for success’ in Ugledar — battle group East’s deputy chief
All those who took part in storming this stronghold will be nominated for state decorations
Fire occurs at Crimean oil depot, no one injured — authorities
The Russian Emergencies Ministry is working
Israeli Air Force destroys Hezbollah fuel depot on southern outskirts of Beirut
A series of powerful explosions occurred in the city during the night hours
Orban hopes to see right-wingers come to power in Europe
Hungarian Prime Minister recalled that by now the right-wing forces had won elections in the Netherlands, Austria and the Czech Republic, as well as formed a government in Italy.
Russian Defense Ministry announces liberation of Zhelannoye Vtoroye in Donetsk area
Ukraine lost up to 755 troops from operations of the battlegroup South over the past day
Scientists Ambros, Ruvkun win Nobel Prize in Medicine for groundbreaking microRNA work
The Nobel Committee said that microRNAs are "fundamentally important for how organisms develop and function"
Russia's warning has been heard in most Western capitals — intelligence chief
Sergey Naryshkin pointed out that speculations about the possibility of crossing Russia's red lines on the issue of strikes with long-range Western weapons was a great delusion
Putin to celebrate his birthday in office
The Russian President turns 72
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts up to 460 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day
Battlegroup Center units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses
World’s most famous stealth aircraft
TASS is reviewing world's most famous stealth aircraft while Japan is about to become the fourth country in the world possessing one
West benefits from security tensions in Iran, Russia — envoy to Moscow
Earlier, former Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu noted that contacts between Russia and Iran have increased in response to security threats faced by both countries
Russia indifferent to outcome of US presidential election — Russia’s top diplomat
The United States presidential election will be held on November 5
Press review: Russia urges Israel to see reason and NATO at wits end on how to help Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 4th
Antonov concludes his tenure as Russian ambassador to United States — embassy
He will fly back to Moscow in the next few hours
If Israel, US go to war with Iran, serious global crisis to follow — Turkish expert
Abdullah Agar said that Israel has received clear reasons for a strike on Iran together with the US, which until now "supported Israel only in the context of the principles and concepts of defense"
Iranian authorities cancel flights until morning of October 7
"Due to operational restrictions, flights from the country's airports will be canceled from 9:00 p.m.
FACTBOX: Commonwealth of Independent States
Members of the Commonwealth are states that have acceded to the CIS Charter within one year of its adoption
Ukrainian servicemen loot apartments of Ugledar residents before fleeing — top brass
The ministry emphasized that the Ukrainian troops tried to literally knock people out of the town
Georgia denies rumored plans for recognizing Abkhazia, South Ossetia
No recognition or similar anti-national issues are being considered, executive secretary of Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party Mamuka Mdinaradze said
Friendly countries showing interest in Russian analog of Starlink — minister
Maksut Shadaev expressed hope that the constellation would have the huge export potential
Taiwan records approach of 27 Chinese PLA aircraft, six vessels in past day
Aircraft, vessels and ground-based air defense systems were dispatched by the Taiwanese Army to monitor them
Lavrov cautions West against discussions of allowing Kiev to strike deep into Russia
At a meeting in Kiev on September 11, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky did not make any decisions regarding the authorization for Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia with US-supplied weapons
Defense Ministry dismisses claims of chemical weapon threat emanating from Russia
Commenting on Kiev's excessive requests, Igor Kirillov highlighted the appeal made by the Ukrainian Permanent Mission to the EU for the supply of 283,000 military protective kits and gas masks to the Ukrainian armed forces in 2024
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 14 times in 24 hours
Russia’s Aerospace Forces carried out strikes on two confirmed locations of militants who came out of the Al-Tanf zone.
Nicaragua congratulates Putin on his birthday and wishes him all the best
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo also wished the President of Russia all the best
Russian soldiers eliminated Ukrainian militants who shot civilians in Kursk region
During one of these clashes, fighter eliminated two Ukrainian soldiers in hand-to-hand combat
Iran-Russia treaty on comprehensive cooperation ready for signing — ambassador
According to Kazem Jalali, the document was pre-approved by the presidents of both countries
Trump says US will go to hell if he loses presidential election
The US will hold a presidential election on November 5
North Korea once again launches garbage balloons at South Korea
This was the 25th such launch since the end of May
Strike on Israel shows that Iran's missiles can penetrate tight air defenses — expert
If Israel's allies join its attacks on Iran, their facilities, too, will become legitimate targets of the Islamic republic's armed forces, said Professor Ruhollah Modabber
If Poles 'try to lay hands' on western Ukraine, Minsk will support Ukrainians — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president is certain that Poland pursues its own selfish interests in Ukraine
Europe's military potential inferior to Russia's — Stoltenberg
Jens Stoltenberg complained that the European countries now had too few weapons, equipment and soldiers in a state of high readiness for a potential conflict
NASA astronaut Dyson views her flight with Russian cosmonauts as privilege
"It has been an honor to represent NASA, living and working aboard our magnificent International Space Station for the past six months," Dyson said
Press review: Gaza conflict turns one year old and who could be Russia's next envoy to US
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 7th
Nobel Week kicks off in Sweden with announcement of medicine laureate
In the coming days, the winners of other nominations will be announced
Polish mercenaries in Ukrainian ranks openly shoot civilians in Sudzha
Eyewitnesses confirm the large presence of Poles in the area
Air raid alert issued in four regions of Ukraine
The air raid sirens went off in the Dnepropetrovsk, Zhitomir, Kharkov and Cherkassk regions
Ukraine's losses: situation in Kursk Region
Russian troops started demining the territories of the Kursk Region
Su-34 destroys Kiev forces’ stronghold in Kursk border area — Russian Defense Ministry
Having received confirmation from intelligence about the destruction of personnel and a stronghold of the Ukrainian armed forces, the crew safely returned to the airfield of departure
Soviet, Russian cardiac surgeon Renat Akchurin dies at 78
Akchurin was an internationally recognized authority in the field of cardiovascular surgery, who created in Russia such branches of heart and vascular surgery as cardiac microvascular and hybrid cardiac surgery
Lukashenko congratulates Putin, vows to open new horizons
Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus highly appreciates Putin's consistently firm position
Biden’s administration pushes world towards nuclear catastrophe — Russian ambassador
Anatoly Antonov also said he had tried to explain the essence of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposed amendments to the Russian nuclear doctrine to officials in the White House and the Department of State
Restoring peace in Ukraine not part of West’s or Kiev’s plan — Lavrov
"The document initialed in Istanbul in late March 2022 was never signed by Zelensky at the insistence of his Western supervisors, in particular, the then British prime minister," the top Russian diplomat said
Kiev seeks to accuse Russia of using chemical agents in Ukraine operation — top brass
"As the available data suggests, the fabricated proof will be transferred to OPCW representatives for compiling an allegedly independent report," Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said
Slovak prime minister calls for commemorating Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev
Marshal played a decisive role in organizing the operations carried out on section of the Soviet-German frontline in Slovakia, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said
Russia’s Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov returns to Moscow
According to earlier reports, Antonov had concluded his tenure as the Russian Ambassador to the United States
If US moves to resume nuclear tests, Moscow will respond in kind — Russian diplomat
Ryabkov said Russia withdrew the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty in November 2023 because it "ran out of patience"
Ukraine admits worsening of situation for its troops near Selidovo in DPR
According to spokesman for Ukraine’s 15th Kara-Dag brigade of operational assignment at the National Guard of Ukraine Vitaly Milovidov, the Russian military has intensified the suppression of Ukrainian firing positions
Officials refute reports of emergency situation being introduced in Crimea’s Feodosia
Earlier, Oleg Kryuchkov, an aide to the head of Crimea, said that a fire broke out at an oil depot in Feodosia earlier this morning, causing no casualties
Turkmenistan's leader hopes to strengthen strategic partnership with Russia
Turkmenistan also noted that it highly appreciates Putin's great contribution to the development of friendly relations between the states.
Russian tank crews helped seize last Ukrainian army positions in Ugledar — top brass
Ugledar was part of a network of large Ukrainian army strongholds in the south Donetsk frontline area
Iranian missiles managed to pierce Israel’s air defenses in some areas — WSJ
Tehran's attack failed to deal a more or less serious blow to Israel’s defense capabilities, the newspaper wrote
Dutch Defense Ministry confirms delivery of first F-16s to Ukraine
There is no hint as to how many fighter jets have already been provided
Russia allocates funds to strengthen defense capacity on priority basis — Finance Minister
Anton Siluanov stressed that the money would be used to equip and purchase weapons, military equipment, pay military personnel and support their families, as well as upgrade the defense industry
Russia demands that Ukraine’s claims in coastal state rights case be dismissed
Ambassador Gennady Kuzmin noted that the hearings on Kiev’s case against Moscow held at the PCA were successful for the Russian side
China ready to strengthen strategic coordination with North Korea — Xi Jinping
According to him, the friendship between China and the DPRK has stood the test of time
Most Kazakhstanis support nuclear power plant project in referendum – exit polls
According to the Institute of Public Politics, the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan enjoys the support of 72.3% of the participants
Cuba already applied for partnership status in BRICS — Russian ambassador
Viktor Coronelli also confirmed that President Miguel Diaz-Canel has received an invitation to participate in the BRICS Plus/Outreach format meeting to be held on the sidelines of the summit
Syria applied for BRICS membership, country’s ambassador to Russia says
We have sent written requests to join the organization, Bashar Jaafari said
Pope Francis calls for dropping ideology of vendetta in Middle East
Pope added that this attack entailed what he described as "devastating hostilities" that have harmed the Palestinian population, which is in need for help
Kiev uses Western chemical weapons under guise of smoke shells in Sudzha — top brass
These munitions in the amount of 3,800 shells were supplied to Ukraine in September 2023 under a military assistance package, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov pointed out
Russian artillery wipes out Ukrainian UAV control post in borderline Kursk area
"After determining and confirming exact coordinates of the enemy’s location, a decision was made to deliver a strike at the target," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Iran not going to allow Israel to launch new round of violence — envoy to Russia
According to Kazem Jalali, the behavior of Western countries is "surprising" in this context
More than 5,400 cross into Syria from Lebanon in one day — Russian military
The Russian center has observed a worsening in the humanitarian situation in the southern provinces of Syria following Israeli strikes on Lebanon
US intelligence agency faces difficulties in obtaining data on Hamas — newspaper
According to its sources, since the October 7 attack, the US President Joe Biden administration has continued to prioritize intelligence gathering on other foreign crises
Hezbollah reports attack on military base in Israel's Haifa
In the Lower Galilee, the town of Safed was targeted twice by rockets
Trump thinks Israel should strike Iran’s nuclear facilities
In his opinion, the United States should be prepared for this scenario
Israeli army reports new attacks on Hezbollah facilities in Beirut
Israeli military targeted the intelligence headquarters of Hezbollah's militant wing in Beirut, including intelligence-gathering means, command centers
Russia’s liberating Ugledar allows for encirclement of Kurakhovo — expert
The Russian forces liberated Ugledar on October 3
Draconid meteor shower to light up sky on Tuesday night
The streaks, being yellow and reddish in color, trail the Earth, so they enter the atmosphere at a low speed of around 20 km per second
UN General Assembly adopts Russian resolution against glorification of Nazism
The document was supported by 120 countries, while ten abstained and 50 voted against it
Winner of Miss Russia 2024 pageant vows to do her best to win Miss Universe title
Valentina Alekseeva told TASS that she is overwhelmed with happiness, joy and excitement for the future
Everything you need to know about Russia’s Su-35 multirole fighter jet
February 19 marks ten years since a prototype of Russia’s Su-35 fighter jet performed its debut flight
Ka-52M attack Ukrainian military near Kursk Region’s border
Helicopters carried out strikes against Ukrainian manpower and armored vehicles
Israel does not rule out attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities – top defense official
According to CNN, the US has made it clear that it opposes attacks on Iran's nuclear infrastructure
Ukrainian troops leave key defense positions in Tsukurino in DPR
An uneasy situation has also emerged for Ukrainian troops in the neighboring community of Gornyak, the defense circles said
Hamas’s military wing reports firing barrage of rockets on Tel Aviv
The report did no disclose whether the designated targets were hit
Iranian airports resume receiving, dispatching flights
Flights have been operating normally since 11:00 p.m. local time
Russia rolls out first flight prototype of state-of-the art Okhotnik heavy strike drone
The drone’s serial deliveries to the troops are due to begin from 2024
Decision taken on denazification, demilitarization of Ukraine — Putin
Justice and truth are on Russia’s side, President Vladimir Putin said
