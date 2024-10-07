Rosgeo ready to prospect for hydrocarbons in Equatorial Guinea

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Rosgeo is ready to perform comprehensive exploration of hydrocarbons in the transit area of Equatorial Guinea’s continental shelf and onshore prospecting for solid mineral resources, the Russian geological holding said.

The company offered integrated offshore geophysical studies in the transit area, including gravimetric exploration, 2D and 3D seismic studies and reprocessing of seismic archive data to Equatorial Guinea, with dozens of oil and gas fields already found in its offshore area, Rosgeo noted.

"The objective of offered work is to update borders and thickness of the Rio Muni sedimentary basin, geographic linking of the transit zone of the water area with deep-water and onshore regions, finding and localizing new hydrocarbon promising licensing targets attractive for investments," the company added.