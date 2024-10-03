Flight restrictions over Israel, Iran, Iraq in effect until November 3 — Russian regulator

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Temporary flight restrictions in the airspace of Israel, Iran and Iraq will be in effect until November 3, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) told TASS.

"The NOTAM issued by Rosaviatsiya yesterday (October 2 - TASS) remains in effect until 02:59 a.m. Moscow time, November 3, 2024. In the event of changes in the recommendations for flights in the airspace of Israel, Iran and Iraq, the agency will inform about them," the statement said.

Earlier, the regulator recommended that airlines fly to/from Israel, Iran and Iraq on October 2 and 3, as well as in the airspace of these countries at certain hours. On October 2 - from 03:30 p.m. to 07:00 p.m. Moscow time (from 00:30 a.m. to 04:00 p.m. GMT), on October 3 - from 09:00 a.m. to 07:00 p.m. Moscow time (from 06:00 a.m. to 04:00 p.m.).