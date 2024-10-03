{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Global oil demand to increase by 9-10% by 2036 — Russian Deputy PM

Alexander Novak stressed that the key potential for increasing oil production lies with the OPEC+ agreement participants, so the deal will continue to play a decisive role in stabilizing the global market

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Global oil demand will increase by 9-10% by 2036 due to growing motorization in developing countries, which will require investment in oil production, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in his column for the Energy Policy magazine.

"Global oil demand will increase by 9-10% by 2036 due to growing motorization in developing countries. This trend requires a significant increase in investment in global production, which has been declining in recent years amid the "green" agenda," Novak noted.

He stressed that the key potential for increasing oil production lies with the OPEC+ agreement participants, so the deal will continue to play a decisive role in stabilizing the global market.

"The OPEC+ agreement allows us to ensure a fair price for oil. However, over the entire period of its validity, the deal has already brought in more than 30 trillion rubles ($317 bln) in additional revenues to the federal budget of Russia," the Deputy Prime Minister specified.

IEA expects Russian gas transit via Ukraine to halt after 2024
This will result in the loss of supplies of about 6 bln cubic meters of natural gas to the EU in the first quarter of 2025 alone, the International Energy Agency noted
Drones now capable of missions that used to be assigned exclusively to planes — Putin
"Modern unmanned aerial vehicles are gradually but fundamentally changing the principles of military operations," the Russian leader underlined
China needs strong Russia while Russia needs prosperous, stable China — Lavrov
"Our friendly and good-neighborly relations are not within an alliance, but they are superior in their effectiveness to military-political alliances that exercise the logic of confrontation," the Russian foreign minister said
Kazakhstan asks Russia for clarifications after request to suspend grain deliveries
"We have asked Rosselkhoznadzor in a reply letter to provide us with confirming facts about the violations found," Ermek Kenzhekhanuly said
Russia warns Kiev’s sponsors against attempts to affect BRICS summit in Kazan — diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Russia can see "what is happening in terms of West sponsoring the most instigating and far-reaching plans of the Kiev regime," and is ready to repel such attempts in all fields
Ukrainian lawmaker says Zelensky will end up in prison
According to Artyom Dmitruk, the conflict could have been ended as long ago as March 2022
Poland at risk of direct confrontation with Russia, Belarus — Medvedev
According to the politician, "Poland's reckless actions, if rashly supported by its NATO allies, may have far-reaching dangerous consequences for the entire world"
Iran proves that Israel's Iron Dome is more fragile than glass — president
Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated that Tehran does not want war, but is not afraid of it, and "will stop at nothing to protect the country's national security, honor and authority"
Press review: Putin sends nuke smoke signal to West and China shows off military might
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 26th
Yemen’s Houthis carry out drone strikes on Tel Aviv, spokesman says
According to the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria, Israeli air defenses failed to down the drones, which "hit their targets"
Russia seizes trophy Bradley infantry fighting vehicle near Ugledar — security forces
The security forces noted that in recent months the Western-made equipment is scarce on this segment of the line of engagement
West set to stage chemical weapons use by Syria and Russia in Arab republic — SVR
According to the statement, "the leadership of the United States and Britain, being aware of their failed course towards inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia in the Ukraine conflict," pays special attention to undermining Russia’s prestige in Global South states
Israeli Air Force strikes 200 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Moreover, a municipal authorities’ building in the town of Bint Jbeil in the south of Lebanon was struck last night
Russia's Pantsir to have no problems with shooting down F-16 fighter jet — Rostec
Earlier this year, the manufacturers said that the Pantsir system successfully coped with the destruction of both ATACMS ballistic missiles and Storm Shadow cruise missiles in the special operation
BRICS rise driven by most countries' fatigue with Western diktat — Russian envoy
According to Alexey Labetsky, Western countries are attempting to divide BRICS, but the organization remains stable and united
Ukraine’s General Staff admits tense frontline situation amid loss of Ugledar
Ukraine’s General Staff also admitted that Russia had an advantage in manpower and military equipment
Report says 14 Israeli troops killed in gunfights with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon
The death toll rose after Hezbollah fighters detonated an anti-personnel mine on the border near the village of Khirbet Yarun, the report said
Lebanon calls for ceasefire, ready to send army south — prime minister
Najib Mikati made the statement in the presence of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and the political leader of the Druze community, Walid Jumblat
Russia maintains closest contact with Iran on situation in Middle East — senior diplomat
"We share a wonderful experience of cooperation in various fields. I think this is the moment when our relations are particularly important," Sergey Ryabkov stressed
Russian forces entrap Ukrainian troops near Lisichansk in LPR — expert
Russia’s Battlegroup South liberated the settlement of Verkhnekamenskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic on October 2
More than 10 drones eliminated over Russia’s borderline Voronezh Region — governor
Alexander Gusev wrote that the danger of an UAV attack in the region remains
Iran attacked Mossad headquarters, two Israeli airbases, says chief of General Staff
Iran also attacked radars of anti-missile systems and clusters of Israeli tanks
Gaza infrastructure almost destroyed by Israeli army — Palestinian president
Mahmoud Abbas strongly condemned Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip, southern Lebanese regions, and the capital, Beirut
Scholz calls for conference that both Ukraine and Russia will attend
The chancellor said it is very important to discuss what opportunities exist
Iran fires over 500 missiles at Israel — newspaper
Earlier, the Israeli army said that Iran had launched a missile attack on the country
Two Ukrainian military intelligence officers detained in Kaliningrad for spying
The FSB said it thwarted "espionage activities of Ukrainian special services, aimed at harming the security of Russia"
US billionaire sees Zelensky’s 'victory plan' leading to third world war
David Sacks said hopefully Joe Biden can remember why he has rejected the points of the Ukrainian president’s plan
Beijing, Moscow to promote just, multipolar world order, says top Chinese diplomat
According to Wang Yi, pursuing the historical trend for a multipolar world order "should be regarded as the strategic choice of the two countries"
Russia successfully conducts last test of Burevestnik strategic missile, says Putin
"Right now, we have actually completed work on advanced strategic weapons that I spoke about and announced several years ago," the head of state specified
China, Russia share stance on norms of international relations — Wang Yi
Foreign Minister also noted that "both sides are actively seeking out opportunities for the development of the Global South countries"
Conflict US escalating with Russia may 'destroy the entire world' — Tucker Carlson
"In a year, no one could be alive if we continue sleep-walking into a wider war with Russia," the reporter emphasized
Russia contributes much to China’s energy security — Lavrov
"Thanks to natural gas from the Power of Siberia pipeline the environmental conditions in Chinese megacities is improving," the Russian foreign minister noted
High-Precision Systems delivers Pantsir missile systems to army ahead of schedule — Rostec
According to Rostec, new modifications made to the Pantsir have improved its performance against drones, shells and missiles
Israel carries out strikes on coastal cities in western Syria — TV
The attack targeted a weapons depot in the Jableh rural area on the coast
Zelensky reshuffles top of Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service
On October 1, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov also made some changes to his department. He asked the government to dismiss three of his deputies
New NATO Secretary General Rutte 'proven Russia hater' — diplomat
"That said, we should probably expect even harsher anti-Russian rhetoric; but we will definitely see nothing constructive," Maria Zakharova noted
Iran to support resistance forces until full liberation of Palestine — president
Masoud Pezeshkian warned that all those responsible for human rights violations and war crimes in the Gaza Strip should know that "the resistance forces are a fruitful tree that cannot be destroyed"
Russian Aerospace Forces hit three militant bases in two Syrian provinces
The Russian Aerospace Forces have carried out strikes on three bases of militants coming from the Al-Tanf area
Russian Constitution does not prevent veterans from being elected president — Kremlin
"Our constitution clearly spells out who can lead the nation," Dmitry Peskov said
Over 40 dead, 85 wounded in Israeli strikes on Lebanon in 24 hours — Health Ministry
On October 2, 55 were killed and 156 injured
Russian air defenses down another four Ukrainian drones in Kursk Region
Governor Alexey Smirnov wrote about this on Telegram
OPEC+ notes high level of compliance with agreement in August, September — Novak
Countries that reported overproduction in the past, submitted their output compensation schedules, the Russian deputy prime minister added
Moscow rejects Japan’s demarche over alleged incident involving Russian aircraft
Russia pointed out that it was counterproductive on the part of Tokyo to politicize such issues, "which should be discussed via the relevant channels," Maria Zakharova said
Israel bears all blame for Middle East escalation — Russia’s UN envoy
"As part of its mandate to maintain international peace and security, the UN Security Council must compel Israel to immediately cease hostilities," Vasily Nebenzya went on to say
Israel to respond to Iran strikes within 'days' — news outlet
Israel "is going to respond on its own," but wants to coordinate its plans with the US in the context of the "strategic implications" of the situation, the publication pointed out
Two drones, 25 projectiles fired from Lebanon into Israel, some intercepted
One of the two drones launched from Lebanon was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force off the coast of Nahariya, while the other fell in an unpopulated area
Breakthrough attempts: situation in Kursk Region
Ukraine carried out five unsuccessful attempts to infiltrate Novy Put
France starts training strategic nuclear forces first time in decades — expert
Alexander Stepanov said that the French arsenal, "according to Nuclear Notebook, is about 290 nuclear warheads for three sets of 16 submarine-launched missiles and 54 ASMP-A cruise missiles"
IN BRIEF: World awaits Israeli response as Iran says 'not afraid of war'
The Iranian Foreign Ministry said the attack targeted Israeli military facilities only, while Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant described the country's defenses against the massive Iranian missile attack as "successful"
Bold Russian jet maneuver near Alaska shows who ‘rules the roost’ — analyst
Accordnig to the expert, "It's not so much about professionalism as the extreme courage"
Press review: Iran rains down missiles on Israel and Rutte takes helm as captain of NATO
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 2nd
Ukraine’s failed breakthrough attempts and strikes on reserves: situation in Kursk Region
According to the report, Russia’s tactical aircraft and missile forces carried out strikes on Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy Region
Hezbollah leader agreed to ceasefire before being killed, Lebanon’s foreign minister says
According to Abdallah Bou Habib, movement informed US and French representatives about the decision
Strategic stability dialogue with US not possible amid hostile policies — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova explained that Moscow opposed the idea of "holding talks in isolation from military and political realities"
Russia set to continue helping Lebanon after Israeli attacks — ambassador
Alexander Rudakov noted that Russia recognizes the gravity of the situation Lebanon had encountered, that is why the humanitarian aid was provided to its residents
Pantsir-S hits UAV in border area of Kursk Region
"As a result of competent actions by the crews, the Ukrainian attack drone was engaged and destroyed," the Russian Defense Ministry said
Israel making plans to fuel conflict between Iran, US — Russian envoy to UN
"We would like to believe that our American colleagues will finally begin to see things clearly and fully realize their responsibility as a permanent UN Security Council member," Vasily Nebenzya added
China’s stance on Ukraine balanced, consistent — top Russian diplomat
Sergey Lavrov said, that primary causes of conflict include NATO’s eastward expansion
Three killed, 24 wounded in Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region
Injured people were taken to various regional medical facilities
Seoul rebukes Moscow to justify nuclear weapons-related preparations — Russian MFA
According to the statement, "South Korea’s demands that Moscow 'must' do something go beyond diplomatic communication"
Russia urges countries to react to Israel’s move to declare UN chief persona non grata
"It’s a slap in the face of not only the UN but all of us", Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said
Iran lifts all restrictions on flights imposed after missile attack on Israel
On the evening of October 1, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of Iran's armed forces) launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in retaliation for the deaths of top leaders of the Hamas, Hezbollah and IRGC groups
Ukrainian army retreats from positions near Tsukurino station in DPR — security forces
According to the report, Russian troops are putting more pressure on the Ukrainian army in the Selidovo area
Ukraine’s Khortitsa battlegroup admits troop withdrawal from Ugledar in Donbass region
The Khortitsa battlegroup claimed that it was withdrawing troops to gain positions for further battles
Chevron resumes gas production and supplies from Tamar and Leviathan platforms in Israel
"Any questions regarding the current security situation should be addressed to the appropriate Israeli governmental authorities," the company said
Lebanon requests diplomatic assistance from Moscow, envoy says
Moscow "made it clear that they are making a lot of calls" in order to support a peaceful solution, Shawki Bou Nassar said
Russian troops liberate Verkhnekamenskoye community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 855 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in its area of responsibility over the past day
Arabs remove Hezbollah from list of terrorist organizations — senior Arab League official
"The military escalation in the south poses a severe challenge to security and stability not only in Lebanon, but also across the Middle East, especially if the conflict spills over," Hossam Zaki said
Russia sees no possibility for direct communication with Kiev — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that Russia could not turn a blind eye to blatant violations of the rights of Ukraine’s Russian-speaking population
Failures start again in Telegram
The messenger experienced the delay with sending messages and uploading media files on October 1
Israel sees no need for immediate, large-scale strike on Iran — media
According to the newspaper, US officials are urging Israel to give a measured response
Liberation of Ugledar paving way to large lithium deposit — expert
"Full-scale lithium production on already explored reserves can be an important element of replenishing the budget of the Donetsk People’s Republic and significantly help the Western countries in making the energy transition," Nikolay Novik noted
Press review: Israeli reprisal against Iran looms and Iraq bets on Russia amid US exit
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 3rd
OPEC refutes WSJ article on Saudi minister’s statements
"The alleged statements, attributed to unnamed sources, lack any credibility and are completely fabricated," OPEC noted
Hungary won’t support EU plan to send instructors to Ukraine — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto stressed that such step would significantly increase the risk of escalation of the war and thus its further expansion
Unrecovered bodies of European mercenaries litter Kursk fields — Russian MP
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, the West needed the Ukrainian incursion into the borderline Russian region of Kursk to test how well Russia’s border is protected
Russian army in Donbass moves at 'unseen pace,' Finnish analyst tells The Washington Post
The Russian army’s greatest advances "occurred from mid-August to mid-September, coinciding with the Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region," Pasi Paroinen said
Putin has no common topics to discuss with Scholz now — Kremlin
However, Dmitry Peskov said, the Russian president has always been and remains open to dialogue
Israel to give large-scale response to Iranian attack — envoy to Russia
"Yesterday's attack on Israel by Iran is an act capable of igniting a full-scale war," Simona Halperin noted when asked about the likelihood of a direct conflict between Israel and Iran
Russian Emergencies Ministry’s aircraft delivers 33 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon
The flight was carried out based on orders from the Russian government and Lebanon’s request
Georgian president refuses to sign bill banning LGBT propaganda into law
Under Georgian laws, the parliament’s speaker can sign the bill into law instead
Lebanese hospitals overwhelmed by large numbers of injured civilians — WHO
Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the health system has been weakened
Gmail stops working on some iOS devices in Russia
TASS sent a request for comment to Google
Russian-Iranian relations reach all-time high — Foreign Ministry
It is reported that Russian-Iranian ties are friendly
Turkish leader confirms participation in BRICS summit in Kazan — senior Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Russia keeps Turkey’s position on Ukraine in mind
Russia to use BRICS platform to explain causes of Ukrainian crisis — senior diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, the situation in the Euro-Atlantic region has reached the current "dangerous limit"
Georgian parliament speaker signs law banning LGBT propaganda
Shalva Papuashvili said the president’s refusal to sign the law came as no surprise, describing her as "the nominal opposition leader"
Europe will soon turn to the side of peaceful settlement of Ukrainian conflict — Orban
The West jumped into Ukrainian-Russian conflict recklessly based on miscalculations and a misguided strategy, the Hungarian Prime Minister noted
Russian air defenses shoot down several targets approaching Belgorod Region
Vyacheslav Gladkov noted that all services are working on the ground
Ukrainian army controls less than one percent of LPR territory, military expert says
Andrey Marochko specified that "a small piece of land" in the Svatovo and Kremennaya area remained under Ukraine’s control
Russia ready for long-term confrontation with US — Deputy Foreign Minister
"We are sending warning signals to our opponent so that they don’t underestimate our determination," Sergey Ryabkov said
Hezbollah agrees to Lebanese army’s deployment to southern areas — Lebanese PM
Najib Mikati also recognized that in order to ensure stability in the country, it would be necessary to elect a president who meets the interests of all parties and representatives of Lebanese society
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s energy sites over past day — top brass
It is specified that Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 145 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, two motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer
Israel's tough response to Iran to result in loss of control, serious escalation — expert
Shu Meng believes this time that Iran's actions were due to both internal and external factors
Russian forces clear Ugledar in Donbass region of Ukrainian troops — defense circles
Kiev has sustained "heavy losses" due to its refusal to withdraw its troops from the city when it was possible, the source said
Ukrainian army loses almost 200 soldiers in two weeks near Ugledar — POW
The dead and wounded are just left on the battlefield, since there is no one to take them away, Viktor Neverko added
Musk slams Democrats for trying to deprive Americans of freedom of speech
"The Democratic Party openly wants to take your freedom of speech under the guise of what they deem to be ‘hate’," the entrepreneur said
Russian Su-25 attack aircraft wipe out Ukrainian army stronghold in Kursk area
According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the strike was delivered by air-launched missiles against reconnoitered targets
Russian troops advance: situation in Kursk Region
The Russian military repelled two Ukrainian attempts to break through the border towards Novy Put
Temporary security restrictions imposed at Kazan airport — Russian aviation authority
The aircraft crews, air traffic controllers and airport services are taking the necessary measures to ensure the safety of flights
Israel detects launch of more than 100 projectiles toward its north from Lebanon
According to the IDF, about 70 missiles were launched toward Western Galilee and another 30 projectiles toward Upper Galilee
