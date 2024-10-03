Temporary security restrictions imposed at Kazan airport — Russian aviation authority

KAZAN, October 3. /TASS/. Temporary security restrictions have been imposed at the airport in Kazan, the capital of Russia’s Tatarstan Region, the Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement.

"Temporary restrictions were imposed at Kazan Airport starting at 6:00 a.m. Moscow time (3:00 a.m. GMT) on October 3 in order to ensure the safety of civilian flights. Both arrivals and departures are suspended," the statement reads.

The aviation authority added that aircraft crews, air traffic controllers and airport services were taking the necessary measures to ensure the safety of flights.