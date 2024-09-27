RussNeft to reduce oil output by 5% in 2024 to 6.09 mln tons

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. RussNeft may reduce oil output by around 5% this year to 6.09 mln tons, while next year production is expected to grow slightly, head of the company Evgeny Tolochek told reporters.

"Considering the fact that we were forced to cut investment in the first half of 2023, the inertia with which we entered 2024 had its consequences, which means our production level in 2024 will be slightly lower than in 2023, while in 2025 we expect a slight growth compared with 2024," he said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"This year we expect production of oil at around 6.09 mln tons," Tolochek said. In 2023, the company produced 6.434 mln tons of oil.

