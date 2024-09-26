Russia's international reserves grew by $8.2 bln over week to $625.2 bln — Central Bank

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia's international reserves as of September 20, 2024, amounted to $625.2 bln, having increased by $8.2 bln in a week, according to the Bank of Russia.

"International reserves as of the end of the day on September 20, 2024 amounted to $625.2 bln, increasing over the week by $8.2 bln, or 1.3%, mainly due to positive revaluation," the regulator's materials note.

As of September 13, the volume of reserves amounted to $617 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.