Russian wheat export to reach last year’s record level in September 2024

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russia’s wheat exports may reach 5.5 mln tons in September 2024, which equals the record level in the same period in 2023, the Rusagrotrans analytical center told TASS.

"The outlook on wheat export in September 2024 considering EAEU countries has been upgraded to 5.5 mln tons, which equals the record level of 2023," the center said.

During the previous agriculture season (July 1, 2023 - June 30, 2024) Russia exported 60 mln tons of grain, including 54.1 mln tons of wheat.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said in late May that the outlook on the country’s grain harvest in 2024 remained at the level of at least 132 mln tons, adding that it would allow exporting up to 60 mln tons of grain in the new agriculture season.