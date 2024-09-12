Trade turnover between Russia, Iran up 10% in 1H 2024 — Putin

STRELNA, September 12. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Iran grew by 10% in the first six months of 2024 year-on-year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian.

"After last year’s decline in mutual trade in the first half of this year trade turnover adjusted to the positive territory as it grew by almost 10% between Russia and Iran," Putin said.

The work of the joint intergovernmental commission is especially relevant now, he noted, adding that its new representative from the Russian side has already been appointed. "We expect a decision on appointment of its vis-·-vis from Iran’s new cabinet," the Russian president added.