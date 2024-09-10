Russian scientists to estimate radiation level in Arctic

TASS, September 10. Scientists of the Kurchatov Institute National Research Center, the Shirshov Institute of Oceanology, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Russian Geographical Society's Center for Underwater Research went to the Arctic to study radiation conditions in the polar region, the Russian Geographical Society said.

"A scientific expedition on board the Akademik Mstislav Keldysh research vessel has departed to the Arctic to study the polar region's radiation conditions," the release reads. "The work will feature specialists from the Kurchatov Institute National Center, the Shirshov Institute of Oceanology, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Center for Underwater Research of the Russian Geographical Society."

The scientists will use spectrometers. They will sample seawater and soil in areas of dangerous objects' flooding, first of all near Novaya Zemlya.

The expedition will work in the bays of the Stepovoy, Blagopoluchiya, Techeniy and in previously unexplored areas of the Novaya Zemlya depression in the Kara Sea.

Since 2015, the Underwater Research Center of the Russian Geographical Society has been involved in uniquely complex deep-sea work and in international research programs.