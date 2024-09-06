Sibur covers two thirds of construction sector’s polymers demand — executive director

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Sibur is currently providing for two thirds of the annual demand for polymers in the Russian construction sector, Executive Director of the Russian petrochemical company Alexander Petrov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Sibur covers the requirement for more than one million metric tons of polymers for the construction sector, with its total requirement equal to 1.5 mln metric tons. Since 2022, we released more than fifteen new grades to substitute traditional solutions and for import phase-out of more than 100,000 products," Petrov said.

Mixed dynamics was observed in the construction market as of the end of the first half of 2024 but Sibur expects a minor incremental growth by 1% in the sector as of 2024 year-end, Petrov noted.