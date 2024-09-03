China hopes EEF boosts Russia-PRC ties — foreign ministry

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. China expects that the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok will contribute to deepening cooperation between the PRC's northeast and Russia's Far East, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a briefing, commenting on the participation of Vice Chairman Han Zheng in the EEF.

"China hopes that this visit [of Han Zheng to Vladivostok], along with Russia's participation, will properly implement the consensus reached by the two presidents, deepen cooperation between northeastern China and the Russian Far East, and jointly promote the development of these regions," Mao Ning said.

According to the spokeswoman, Han Zheng will hold a meeting with "the Russian leadership" during the forum.