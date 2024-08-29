Lufthansa Group extends suspension of flights to Tehran, Tel Aviv until September 4

BERLIN, August 29. /TASS/. Air carriers of Germany’s Lufthansa Group extended the suspension of flights to Tehran and Tel Aviv until September 4 due to the aggravated situation in the Middle East, Lufthansa’s press service told TASS.

"Due to the current situation, the Lufthansa Group is once again adjusting its flight schedule: flights to Tel Aviv and Tehran are suspended up to and including September 4. Flights to Beirut remain suspended up to and including September 30," the airline said.

In the meantime, "flights to Amman and Erbil have been operating again since August 27. A northern corridor in Iraqi airspace will be used for flights to Erbil," the air carrier noted.

"Lufthansa is offering affected passengers a wide range of rebooking and cancellation options. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests due to the current situation," the airline added.

Lufthansa suspended flights to Tehran and Tel Aviv earlier until September 2.