China considers sanctions against its companies due to ties with Russia illegal

BEIJING, August 27. /TASS/. Beijing considers unilateral sanctions imposed by the US and its allies against Chinese enterprises for suggested ties with Russia illegal, special envoy of the Chinese government Li Hui told a briefing following the fourth round of shuttle diplomacy on discussion of the conflict in Ukraine with Brazil, Indonesia and South Africa.

"Some countries take advantage of the crisis, winning their allies over to their side and continuing shifting responsibility [for the crisis]. Moreover, they are trying to throw around words on China’s responsibility," he said. "Using illegal unilateral sanctions, they threaten normal trade with Russia," Li Hui added.

Such actions by Western countries "meet their egoistic interests, though [they] are not based on facts, with the international community not to accept them at any time," he stressed.

After the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine the US and the European Union imposed a number of sanctions against Chinese enterprises for allegedly supporting Russia’s defense industry. Beijing rejects those accusations, noting that they are unfounded.

Li Hui visited Brazil, Indonesia and South Africa from July 27 to August 8 for discussing the Ukrainian crisis.