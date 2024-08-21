Greece increases imports from Russia by 22.4% YOY in June — statistics

ATHENS, August 21. /TASS/. The trade balance of Greece and Russia remained negative in June 2024, with the increase in imports by 22.4% annually and the decline in exports by 3.3%, the Hellenic statistical service (Elstat) reported.

Imports from Russia amounted to 145.8 mln euro in June (119.1 mln euro in June 2023), the Economicos Tachidromos web portal said, citing statistical data. The value of Greece’s exports to Russia dropped from 7.6 mln euro in June 2023 to 7.3 mln euro in June of this year. The trade balance deficit totaled 138.5 mln euro in June 2024.

According to Elstat, Greece mainly imported hydrocarbons, raw aluminum, wheat and semolina. Greece was supplying olive oil and its fractions, jams, jellies, fruit and nut spreads, processed or canned vegetables to Russia as main export items.

Greece’s imports from Russia fell 55.1% annually from 1.49 bln euro in the first half of the last year to 668 mln euro within the period from January to June 2024. Exports of Greece from Russia lost 12.9% year on year and totaled 43.7 mln euro in the first half of 2024 (50.2 mln euro in the first half of the last year).