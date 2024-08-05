S&P 500 stock index falls by 3% for the first time since September 2022

NEW YORK, August 6. /TASS/. By the end of trading session on the New York Stock Exchange the S&P 500 index fell by 3% in one day for the first time since September 2022, according to the data of the trading platform.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1033.99 points (2.6%) following the results of trading on Monday, the S&P 500, which unites the largest companies, fell by 160.23 points (3%), the quoted prices of the Nasdaq electronic exchange fell by 576.08 points (3.43%).

One of the factors behind the plunge of securities of electronic companies is investor concerns about excessive spending by technology giants on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.