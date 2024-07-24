State Duma passes mining operations bill in first reading

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, approved in the first reading the bill introducing regulation of mining operations.

The document stipulates that the Russian government will set forth requirements to the activity of individuals and legal entities dealing with digital currency mining, including mining pool participants. The Ministry for Digital Development will supervise compliance with these requirements. Only Russian legal entities and sole entrepreneurs appropriately registered will have the right to do mining. Individuals not exceeding energy consumption limits established by the government will have the right to mine digital currency without inclusion into the register. The register keeping procedure is suggested to be set forth by a government regulation.

Certain measures are stipulated to control the digital currency turnover, particularly in order to exclude its use for money laundering or terrorism financing or any other criminal activities.