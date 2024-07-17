Russia discusses rise in electricity supplies to China considering situation in Far East

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia and China have discussed a possible increase in electricity supplies to China considering growth of consumption in the Far East, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement following a meeting of the Russian-Chinese working group on cooperation in the area of electricity and renewable energy sources.

Apart from issues of electricity trade, the participants of the meeting discussed preparations to the upcoming Russian-Chinese intergovernmental commission, as well as acknowledgement of systems of certification of electric energy origin, the so-called green certificates.

"Organization of the process of issuance and application of green certificates of electric energy origin in Russia and China will facilitate further mutual acknowledgement of electricity certification systems between our countries," the ministry said.

In 2023, Inter RAO, the only operator of export and import of electricity in Russia, reduced supplies to China to 3.1 bln kWh from record 4.6 bln kWh in 2022. Currently electricity is supplied to China with limitations as well. Inter RAO Executive Board member Alexandra Panina said earlier that deliveries to China might decrease to 1 bln kWh.