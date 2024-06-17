Tourist, passenger traffic from Russia to North Korea growing

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The tourist and passenger flows from Russia to North Korea are gradually growing, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"The tourist traffic is growing step by step" from Russia to North Korea, Ushakov said. "The passenger air service, the rail service are being established; apart from that, sports relations are evolving, ties in the culture sphere, and so on," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be accompanied by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, chief executive of Roscosmos Yury Borisov and chief executive of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov during the visit to Pyongyang, Ushakov said.