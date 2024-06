MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia accelerated from 7.84% in April 2024 to 8.3% in May of this year, the Russian federal statistical service (Rosstat) said.

Consumer prices in monthly terms gained 0.74%.

According to statistics, foods prices had the uptick by 0.41% month on month and by 9.11% annually in May 2024. Nonfoods prices edged up by 0.46% monthly and by 7.14% against May 2023.

The price hike in services was 1.53% against April 2024 and by 8.55% year on year.